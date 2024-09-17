Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $129,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day moving average is $313.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

