Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,440 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $112,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

