Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $141,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

