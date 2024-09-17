Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $107.92 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $107,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,118,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.05.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

