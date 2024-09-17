Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $116.56 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of MSCI worth $116,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $566.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

