Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Aflac worth $111,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

