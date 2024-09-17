Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,735 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $126,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE COR opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.