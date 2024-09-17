Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,598 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Omnicom Group worth $127,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 798.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,424,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

