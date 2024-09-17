Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Aptiv worth $108,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

