Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,821 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Travelers Companies worth $134,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

TRV opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $216.97.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

