Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $113,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa America cut shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.