EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 109,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $726,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 84,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,093,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $263,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

