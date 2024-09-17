Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

