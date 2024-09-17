Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. UBS Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

