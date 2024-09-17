Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Purchases 2,400 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.98 per share, with a total value of C$23,952.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

