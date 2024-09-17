Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.7 days.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
