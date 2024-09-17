Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 0.1 %

EVRI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Recommended Stories

