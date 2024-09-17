Everpar Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $431.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

