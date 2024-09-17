Evolus’ (EOLS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evolus Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. Evolus has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Evolus by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

