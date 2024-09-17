Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lessened by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

