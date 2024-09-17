Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp Buys 237,223 Shares

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp bought 237,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $711,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 849,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Up 41.3 %

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

