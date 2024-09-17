Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 21,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.