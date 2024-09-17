Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,339 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.