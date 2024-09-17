Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

