Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,447,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,656,000 after buying an additional 1,715,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.