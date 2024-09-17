Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $2,150.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,894.98 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,895.08. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,687.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,439.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

