Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,032,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

