Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25,520.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

