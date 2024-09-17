Financial Contrast: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) versus Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Free Report) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime 20.12% 12.42% 6.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Seanergy Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $110.23 million 2.06 $2.28 million $0.80 13.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 1 3.50

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

