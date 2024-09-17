Financial Survey: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and Akso Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $129.63 million 1.31 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.50 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 9.31 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FiscalNote.

This table compares FiscalNote and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -36.20% -115.06% -26.51% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FiscalNote and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $2.68, indicating a potential upside of 112.96%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Akso Health Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

