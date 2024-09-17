First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.