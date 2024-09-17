First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.65% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $478.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.