First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 87,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $59.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

