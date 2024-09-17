First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $405,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.