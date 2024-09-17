FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 753.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,391 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 2,864 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $343,708.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,226,511.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

