Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $47,559,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,918,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,111 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

