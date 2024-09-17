Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

