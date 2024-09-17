Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $418.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

