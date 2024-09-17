Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.46.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

