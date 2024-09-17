Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 482.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

