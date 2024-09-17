Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,093.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $102.26.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.