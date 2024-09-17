Forsta AP Fonden Sells 29,818 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Celsius were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

