Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,737,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

CPT opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

