Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $19,755,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

