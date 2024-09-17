Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.25 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $1,384,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325,322 shares of company stock worth $26,225,912. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

