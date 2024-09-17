Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $30,139,931. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.