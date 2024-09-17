Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $4.70 Price Target at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.70 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.