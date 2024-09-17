FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Trading Up 0.4%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 22,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 9,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

