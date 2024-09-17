Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 19,302 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,768,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,934,291.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 62.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.