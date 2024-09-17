Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 19,302 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,768,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,934,291.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.
- On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 62.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.