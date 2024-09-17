Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.38) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.16) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,506.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,418.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,728 ($22.83). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,090.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 3,090.91%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

